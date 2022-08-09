Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide & shares video in hurt state on Fb, condition critical

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SAIBAL BHATTACHARYA Saibal Bhattacharya

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempted suicide at his Kolkata residence. According to media reports, the actor also shared a video of himself in a hurt state on his Facebook account. He was found at his Kasba home in south Kolkata before being admitted to Chittaranjan Hospital. Saibal who is known for his role in the Bengali serial Prothoma Kadambini was suffering from depression and substance abuse. The Kolkata Polie told ANI, "He injured himself in his head and right leg yesterday due to depression under the severe influence of alcohol."

The local media reported that during his Facebook Live Saibal shared, "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...' the video cut off before he could finish speaking.

The news of another Bengali actor comes days after Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumdar and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi allegedly died by suicide. This has sent shockwaves amidst the Bengali entertainment industry.

Bengali actress Pallavi Dey was found dead at her house in Kolkata's Garfa. According to police, Pallavi (25) was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of bed sheet inside an apartment on the 2nd floor of a multi-storied residential building. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Just a few days later, another Bengali actor, Bidisha De Majumdar, was found hanging inside her home in Dumdum, where she lived with her parents. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from her place.

