Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal reveals stomach cancer battle: 'I was not sure whether...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMKAUSHAL09 Action director Sham Kaushal revealed his cancer battle

Vicky Kaushal's father, stunt director Sham Kaushal recently revealed in detail his battle with stomach cancer. He was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease back in 2003 but survived it. Sham has always been private about his ailment but opened up about it in a recent interview. Even as he shared the details of his hospitalisation and treatment period, he said he was not sure if he would survive the cancer battle. However, all said and done, Sham was back in action and shooting soon.

Sham Kaushal reveals cancer battle

Not many know about Sham Kaushal's battle with cancer. Now, he has opened up on being diagnosed with stomach cancer back in 2003 and how he moved past this major medical scare. In an interview with ETimes, Sham revealed that he was experiencing pain in his stomach after returning from Ladakh from the shoot of Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan. After the checkup, the doctors operated upon him and removed a piece of the affected organ. On testing, it was revealed to him and the Kaushal family that he had cancer.

Luckily, cancer did not spread

After hospitalisation and the initial operation, Sham revealed that his family was worried about his condition. However, luckily cancer had not spread beyond the portion that was removed during surgery. Sham shared that he was in the hospital for 50 days but did not reveal to anyone outside the family about his condition. Slowly, he made recovery and was back on set shooting with the crew. Sham alos said that the most frightening aspect of the entire cancer episode was not knowing whether he would survive or not.

Read: The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with burglary, accused of stealing alcohol bottles in Vermont

Sham Kaushal had decided to end his life

Sham Kaushal also shared that he had decided to end his life when his cancer diagnosis was revealed as he "could not live like that". "I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on," he said.

After his recovery, Sham shared that the first film he shot for was Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday.

Read: Sushmita Sen parties with her ex Roman Shawl during mom Subhra Sen’s birthday bash, watch video

Latest Entertainment News