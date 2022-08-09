Sushmita Sen parties with her ex Roman Shawl during mom Subhra Sen’s birthday bash, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN47 Sushmita Sen broke up with Rohman Shawl in December 2021

Sushmita Sen, who is making the headlines for her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, recently got together with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl as they partied at the actress's mother Subhra Sen's birthday. Although Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in December last year after months of speculation surrounding a rough patch in their relationship, they continue to be friends as Rohman has developed a close bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen parties with her ex Rohman Shawl

Sushmita recently celebrated her mother Subhra Sen's birthday with a bash which saw her close friends and family members. Rohman was part of the celebration too. In a video shared on Instagram and fan pages, while Sushmita hugs her mother, Rohman is seen in the background with her daughters as they chatted away. For the occasion, the former Miss Universe was seen in a blue colour dress with a cutout.

Sushmita's relationship with Lalit Modi becomes talk of town

As Sushmita continues to be on cordial terms with her ex Rohman, as the video going viral on social media proved, she is making the headlines for her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The couple last month took everyone by surprise after they announced their relationship on social media. Modi referred to her as his 'better half' and shared "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)." He later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

Fans troll Suhsmita for dating Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has been at the receiving end of trolling ever since she announced her relationship with Modi. In an earlier social media post, Sushmita Sen said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life. The Aarya actress said it was heartbreaking to see how "miserable & unhappy the world around us" was becoming.

