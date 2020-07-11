Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Image Source : INDIA TV Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus. The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Saturday. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Nanavati Hospital at Ville Parle is near to the actor's residence in Juhu area. According to our sources, he has very mild symptoms.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news of him being found positive for coronavirus, celebrities from all over the world have taken to social media to wish the megastar a speedy recovery.

Recently, Amitabh mourned the loss of his Sholay co-actor Jagdeep. Remembering the late actor in his blog post, he wrote, "Last night we lost another gem... Jagdeep... The actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away... He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films... the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah... A humble human.. loved by millions."

Big B last appeared in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo that premiered on Amazon Prime due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen hosting the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). His upcoming movies are Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

