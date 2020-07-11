Amitabh Bachchan tests coronavirus positive: Celebs wish him speedy recovery, flood social media | UPDATES

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN/ INSTAGRAM Celebs wish him speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus. The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Saturday. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Actress Sonam Kapoor wished Amitabh a speedy recovery on Twitter, saying: "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers."

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit Ji."

Get well soon Amit Ji. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2020

"Praying for your speedy recovery Sir Folded handsDurga Durga," actress Bipasha Basu said on Twitter.

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir 🙏Durga Durga🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 11, 2020

