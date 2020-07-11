Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan tests coronavirus positive: Celebs wish him speedy recovery, flood social media | UPDATES

After Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, members of the film fraternity flooded Twitter with get well soon messages.

New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2020 23:58 IST
Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus. The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Saturday. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying: "I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Actress Sonam Kapoor wished Amitabh a speedy recovery on Twitter, saying: "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers."

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit Ji."

"Praying for your speedy recovery Sir Folded handsDurga Durga," actress Bipasha Basu said on Twitter.

"Get well soon sir," Malayalam superstar Mammootty tweeted.

"Dear Sir, I wish you a Quick recovery. My humble prayers add to your Optimism & Strength," actress Amrita Rao said in a tweet.

"You are a fighter.  You will come out of this too ... You win over everything..   This time too.. You will be fine Nazar amulet Amit uncle I pray you get well soon .. back home .. safe & healthy Heart suit," actress Esha Deol tweeted.

"@TripathiiPankaj आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने  की प्रार्थना सर," wrote actor Pankaj Tripathi.

"Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu actor Mahesh Babu.

"Millions are praying for you.be back soonest sir. wishing you speedy recovery," actress Chitrangada Singh tweeted.

"Wishing You A Speedy Recovery Uncle Lots of Love @SrBachchan," celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani said on Twitter.

"Get well soon sir! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery!" Dulquer Salmaan tweeted.

"Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery," Dhanush said in a tweet.

Amitabh's Pink co-actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!”

“Prayers sir. Praying for your early recovery,” filmmaker Hansal Mehta said on Twitter.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Sir! plsss get well soon! Lots of love..," actress Kriti Sanon tweeted.

 

