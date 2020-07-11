Veteran actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after security guard tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REAL_REKHA_ACTRESS The BMC has put a notice on the gate of the Rekha's bungalow and sanitised the whole premises.

Actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow has been sealed and declared as containment zone by the BMC after her security guard tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus cases are on surge in Maharashtra. Last month, the domestic staff of Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor were tested COVID-19 positive.

Rekha's Bandra bungalow Sea Springs has two security guards, one of whom has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is being treated at a facility in BKC. However, an official statement from the actress or her spokesperson is yet to come on the BMC declaration.

Last month, seven of Amir Khan's domestic staff members, including two of his bodyguards and a cook, tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had revealed that the rest of the staff members and all of his family members were tested negative for COVID-19.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's domestic help had also tested positive for the deadly virus. In a statement released by the filmmaker, he assured that everyone else in the house was safe.

The lockdown imposed in the wake of pandemic completely shut down film and TV industry for three months. Now, the entertainment industry is gradually getting back on sets with all the necessary precautions to contain the spread.

