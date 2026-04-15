AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's house raided by ED days after he replaced Raghav Chadha as deputy leader

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at multiple locations linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and his son, days after Mittal was appointed the party's deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha following the latter's public fallout with Arvind Kejriwal's party.

According to reports, ED teams carried out searches at 8 to 9 locations, including premises in Gurugram and Punjab. Raids were conducted at the MP’s residence, his son’s properties, and a farmhouse.

Mittal is the owner of the Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar. Officials suspect irregularities related to funds. As part of the investigation, ED teams also reached the university premises in Jalandhar.

The searches are ongoing as agencies examine documents and financial records linked to the case.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claims ED raids election ploy by BJP

Reacting to the developments, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed the ED raids on Mittal were a tactic by the BJP for the state assembly elections.

"BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal..typical Modi style," Mann wrote in a post on X.

"We are not leaves that will fall from branches, Tell the storms to stay within their limits," he added in a poetic jibe.

Also read: Raghav Chadha rejects AAP allegations of failing to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament