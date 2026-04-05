Politically motivated: Raghav Chadha rejects AAP allegations of failing to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament

New Delhi:

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday dismissed the allegations by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that he failed to raise Punjab-related issues in Parliament, calling them "baseless and maliciously motivated." The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the claims are "completely false, politically motivated, and directly contradicted by the official parliamentary record."

'Completely false, politically motivated': Raghav Chadha

"I outrightly dismiss the baseless and maliciously motivated allegations being levelled by certain leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party that I failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament. These allegations are completely false, politically motivated, and directly contradicted by the official parliamentary record," he said.

The development comes days after Chadha was replaced as AAP's Deputy Leader in the Upper House. Ashok Mittal was named as his replacement by the party.

"Anyone who has followed Parliament knows the truth. In my tenure as a Member of Parliament, I have consistently, repeatedly, and forcefully raised the concerns of Punjab on the floor of the House. This is not a matter of opinion, propaganda, or political convenience. It is a matter of official record, available for every citizen to verify," he further said.

Raghav Chadha lists Punjab issues he raised in Rajya Sabha

Chadha said that one of the main allegations against him was that he did not speak up on the Centre's pending funds for the state of Punjab.

He dismissed the allegations and shared the video of him raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on July, 31, 2024. "This is entirely untrue. I categorically raised this demand on 31st July 2024, and the record is available on Sansad TV. Here is the official link where I raised the demand: (https://youtu.be/3vcQyuZjyGI?si=TEsJwq47r5TiqDwo&t=537)."

The MP further listed the issues he has raised in the Upper House:

Release of pending RDF dues owed to Punjab

The alarming groundwater depletion crisis and the need for sustainable water management

The farmers' crisis, including MSP concerns, rising input costs, and agrarian distress

Issues of federalism and financial injustice towards Punjab

The need for greater support for Punjab’s agricultural economy and crop diversification

Concerns around the drug menace and the need for a stronger institutional response

Issues related to border state security and the challenges faced by Punjab

The need for industrial revival, employment generation, and fresh investment in Punjab

Infrastructure and connectivity issues, including flights, roads, logistics, and trade support

The long-pending and sensitive matter of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor expansion and improved access for pilgrims

Advocacy for smoother and visa-free pilgrimage access to Nankana Sahib, respecting the deep spiritual ties of the Sikh community

Protection and promotion of Punjab's cultural and religious heritage

Punjab is my soul: Raghav Chadha

"These were not symbolic statements. These were serious, documented interventions in the interest of Punjab and its people. My role as a Member of Parliament has never been to indulge in noise, theatrics, or performative outrage. I believe in raising people’s issues with seriousness, substance, and constitutional responsibility. My parliamentary record reflects that commitment. I entered Parliament to create impact, not to create a ruckus.

It is deeply unfortunate that instead of engaging with facts, a selective and coordinated misinformation campaign is being run against me. But no amount of repetition can change the truth. Facts remain facts. Records remain records," he said.

"Let me say this clearly: Punjab is not a talking point for me. It is my commitment. It is my soul. I have always stood for Punjab’s rights, and I will continue to do so with honesty, courage, and conviction.

Public life demands accountability and integrity. Allegations without facts may serve short-term political convenience, but they do grave injustice to democratic discourse and to the people we are all meant to serve. No smear campaign can silence my voice or weaken my resolve. Truth will prevail. Facts will prevail. And every lie will stand exposed," he added.

Also Read: 'Ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon': Raghav Chadha rejects all AAP allegations against him with a jibe

Also Read: 'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha message to AAP after party replaces him as Rajya Sabha deputy leader