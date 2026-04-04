'Ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon': Raghav Chadha rejects all AAP allegations against him with a jibe

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha issued another video on Saturday and sought clarification from the party on when exactly did he fail to support a walkout staged by opposition MPs. He said he has been subjected to a systematic attack since yesterday. “Today, I will address each specific issue point-by-point,” he said.

Raghav Chadha seeks clarification from AAP

In the video message, he also said “The AAP should specify- when did it instruct me to sign the motion brought against the Chief Election Commissioner? Apart from me, six or seven other MPs from the party also did not sign it; why, then, is this particular issue being singled out and made into a controversy?”

He said he has not come to Parliament to engage in petty squabbles. “When have I ever failed to raise pertinent issues? I raised the issue of Punjab’s water; I raised the issue of Delhi’s air quality; and I raised the issue of GST,” he said.

Raghav Chadha highlights issues he raised as deputy leader in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, he posted another video on social media highlighting issues he raised as deputy leader of the party in the House, hours after being removed from the post. The montage mentioned issues like tax burden on the middle class, data expiry problem, paternity leave as a right in India, and excess baggage charges at airports.

The development comes after the AAP wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, and proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

The letter stated that Chadha -- a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- should not be allotted time for speaking in the House from the AAP's quota.

Here's what Ashok Mittal said

Talking to reporters, Ashok Mittal said the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has entrusted him with the role of the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, and he will discharge his duties sincerely and present both the party's stance and national interests forcefully in the House.

The Rajya Sabha MP of AAP from Punjab said, "Everyone gets time to speak in our party; it is a democratic process. Raghav Chadha will also be given time to speak in the Rajya Sabha in the future."

Downplaying the change, he termed it a routine process, noting that earlier N D Gupta was the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, and then Chadha was given the responsibility.

"Now, I have been given this role. Our party wants all MPs to learn, and probably in that context, I have been given this role so that I can learn the processes and administrative skills in politics," he said, adding that the party remains strong. The AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.

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'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha message to AAP after party replaces him as Rajya Sabha deputy leader