Pratibha Patil, India's first woman President, backs Women's Reservation Law; writes to PM Modi

New Delhi:

Former President of India Pratibha Patil, on April 11, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act). She said the legislation would strengthen the constitutional framework by ensuring greater participation of women in legislative bodies.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This landmark constitutional amendment represents a transformative step in strengthening India's democratic framework by ensuring greater representation and participation of women in legislative bodies,” the letter read.

Patil said she championed the empowerment of women by ensuring equal opportunities as the first woman President. She also praised all stakeholders who contributed to this effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up efforts to bring in the Women’s Reservation Act, calling it an important reform for women’s representation in legislative bodies. He recently wrote a letter to Nari Shakti stressing the need for quick action on the long-awaited measure.

PM’s message to Nari Shakti

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of increasing women’s participation in law-making institutions.

Ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, Modi also wrote a letter to the floor leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He requested them to back the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act.

Parliament session to discuss Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The move comes just before a key parliamentary session, during which the government is expected to focus on advancing the constitutional amendment linked to the law.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Members of Parliament in both Houses, asking them to be present in the House from April 16 to 18.

The Women’s Reservation Act, passed in September 2023, is aimed at reserving seats for women in legislative bodies, marking a major step in political empowerment.