Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's Ramayana adaptation releasing on January 12, 2023

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Ramayana adaptation Adipurush will be releasing on January 12, 2023, the makers announced in a social media post on Monday. Earlier, the much-awaited mythological film was set to release in August 2022. However, fans will have to wait another six months to see their favourite stars together on the big screen. Director Om Raut shared the new release date with the fans in an Instagram post. Adipurush will be released worldwide in 3-D.

In an interview with Variety, Raut detailed his vision of the upcoming film and how Telugu star Prabhas came on board his movie, making it a pan-India project. Raut said that he shared just three scene descriptions, which impressed the actor and he invited the former for an in-person meeting. Raut flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad and Prabhas agreed to do the film. The budget of the movie is anticipated to be Rs 400 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive Indian films.

Raut further shared details of Adipurush saying, "Adipurush is set 7000 years ago and all the “touch points” are as in the Ramayana, but with modern storytelling techniques. In the film, Prabhas’ character is not called Rama, he is Raghav, another name for Rama. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki, while Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana is Lankesh, also derivatives of their Ramayana names. Adipurush literally means “first man,” but here the interpretation is that of “best man.”

Touted to be a visual extravaganza, Adipurush is expected to be a treat for VFX fans. It is even stated that the graphics in Adipurush would have triple VFX than the Baahubali series, featuring Prabhas. So, the expectations are rife. Adipurush had initial hiccups. It was also postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic. Many of Prabhas films are post-production heavy and suffer delays because of it.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. It releases on March 11. He is also set to feature in Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. He is also working on Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.