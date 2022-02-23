How 'Adipurush' Prabhas came on board Om Raut's Ramayana adaptation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OMRAUT Prabhas with Adipurush director Om Raut

Upcoming Om Raut directorial Adipurush is one of the most anticipated Indian films in the coming time. It is a modern re-telling of the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh among others. In November last year, the unit completed filming for Adipurush and now a team of VFX experts, under Raut, are working on its post-production. Even though the film was expected to release in August, it has been delayed to another time for now.

In an interview with Variety, Raut detailed his vision of the upcoming film and how Telugu star Prabhas came on board his movie, making it a pan-India project. Raut said that he shared just three scene descriptions, which impressed the actor and he invited the former for an in-person meeting. Raut flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad and Prabhas agreed to do the film. The budget of the movie is anticipated to be Rs 400 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive Indian films.

Raut further shared details of Adipurush saying, "Adipurush is set 7000 years ago and all the “touch points” are as in the Ramayana, but with modern storytelling techniques. In the film, Prabhas’ character is not called Rama, he is Raghav, another name for Rama. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki, while Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana is Lankesh, also derivatives of their Ramayana names. Adipurush literally means “first man,” but here the interpretation is that of “best man.”

Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is expected to be a treat for VFX fans. It is even stated that the graphics in Adipurush would have triple VFX than the Baahubali series, featuring Prabhas. So, the expectations are rife. Adipurush had initial hiccups. It was also postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic. It is being made in 3D.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. He is also set to feature in Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. He is also working on Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Adipurush is expected to release this year while other films may get pushed to 2023.

