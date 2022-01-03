Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar: Prabhas films to look forward to in 2022 and beyond

Prabhas attained superstardom across India with the release and success of the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali franchise. He followed it up with Saaho (2019), which also cast Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. The scale and setting of the movie were grand, as expected from a Prabhas starrer, but at the box office, the movie failed to create an impact. Going into 2022, Prabhas is not only collaborating with the biggest directors of Indian cinema, known for their box office mega-hits, but also with the country's biggest stars. The coming year will also see him making further inroads into the Northern markets with movies with a pan-India appeal.

Meanwhile, anticipation is riding high on his upcoming release Radhe Shyam, which is an out-and-out romantic drama. The fans of 'Darling' Prabhas will get to see him as Vikramaditya, as he weaves magic on screen with Pooja Hegde as Prerana. The movie trailer had created huge buzz but in the sight of rising Covid cases, it remains uncertain whether or not Radhe Shyam will be released as scheduled on January 14.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas' upcoming slate of films has huge money riding on the Telugu star, with makers trying to milk his pan-India status. Here's a look at his upcoming movies

Radhe Shyam

It is an out-and-out romantic film and sees Prabhas play a 'renowned' palm reader who is sceptical of falling in love. However, things take a turn when he meets his match Prerana (Pooja Hegde). The trailer and music of Radhe Shyam have already gained positive feedback from the viewers. The grandeur of the film is evident in its period setting and various international locations it depicts. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has been delayed due to the pandemic. Fans are hoping to catch the movie in cinema halls as soon as possible.

Adipurush

Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Rama in the modern-day retelling of the epic Ramayana. Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame is directing the VFX heavy film and it stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman among others. The filming of Adipurush has been nearly completed and now post-production will be monitored with a huge team of supervisors. It is anticipated to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience and one of the most anticipated films of the year, eyeing Independence Day release later this year. Prabhas' on-screen body transformation for Adipurush was also teased by the director in an earlier interview.

Salaar

Prabhas will team up with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel for the upcoming film Salaar. It stars Shruti Haasan opposite him. The first look poster of Prabhas teases that the movie will be action-packed and will see Prabhas in the backyard of Prashanth's brand of an adrenaline-fueled actioner. Reportedly, Salaar's shooting is in its last leg as the final filming schedule begins in January. However, with rising Covid cases, it will be interesting to see whether the makers go ahead with the shoot as planned or not. It is set for the April release.

Project K

Prabhas' big-budget sci-fi film with Nag Ashwin has had all the eyes on it ever since Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's names were revealed to be associated with the movie. The cast recently filmed some scenes in Hyderabad and Big B himself graced the mahurat of the film. Other details are under the wraps but tentatively titled Project K, it may be a game-changer for the Indian film business, both in terms of storytelling and scale.

Spirit

Prabhas will also be teaming up with Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. This is Prabhas' 25th film and is the coming together of a hit director and a regional star. Vanga meanwhile is also gearing up for his upcoming Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Which Prabhas film are you most excited for?