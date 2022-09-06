Waseem Amrohi produced song 'Meri Bandi' ft. actor Nishant Malkhani goes viral on the internet | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Waseem Amrohi produced song 'Meri Bandi'

Waseem Amrohi is a revered personality in the Indian entertainment industry. He is a maven when it comes to music direction and his career trajectory has been acclivitous, since the day he retained his footing in the showbiz industry.

His produced and directed latest music video titled "Meri Bandi" starring Khushboo Khan and Nishant Malkhani is a chartbuster hit, and also a solid proof of his artistic calibre. Also, he has produced a multitude of top-rated and viral songs like Mujhe Tumse Pyar Hogaya, Dil Ko Thug Liya, and many more to come. All these chart-buster music videos have clocked over million views on the Internet.

Check out the video here-

There is no denying that Amrohi is turning out to be a seasoned music producer and an utterly popular ad-film director. Not only that, but Waseem is also ready to take the plunge into acting and is already working towards his acting chops to make his debut soon as an actor.

On the work front, he is predominantly looking to translate his finesse as a producer and director into screen stardom relentlessly both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Waseem Amrohi takes his craft very seriously and is clearly unstoppable. Soon, he will be seen featuring as an actor in music videos with eminent singer Ramji Gulati and renowned director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. Its casting is already in process by Team DS Creations.

