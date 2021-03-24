Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of first song Ishq Namazaa; Watch

Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans with a pleasant surprise as he shared a glimpse of his upcoming film The Big Bull's song titled Ishq Namazaa. It is a love song featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta.

Revealing that the song will be out tomorrow, Abhishek shared a short video clip on his social media accounts. He wrote, "Tomorrow's market prediction: love at an all-time high #IshqNamazaa #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP."

Check out here:

For the unversed, CarryMinati's rap single Yalgaar, composed by Wily Frenzy, will serve as the theme track for the film.Yalgaar was one of the biggest independent singles released last year, with its video becoming one of the most-watched online videos globally within the first 24 hours of release. As of today, it has more than 200 million views.

The trailer of the film was dropped on the internet on Friday. With an intriguing plot, the trailer rides on drama and Bachchan looks ambitious in this anticipated project. Sharing the trailer on social media, he wrote, "This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now (sic)."

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull also stars Ram Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. The film shoot began in September 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was delayed and skipped a theatrical release. It will stream worldwide on 8 April 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.