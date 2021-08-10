Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Shershaah song 'JaiHind Ki Senaa' celebrates real-life faujis ahead its Independence weekend release | VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a heart thumping song - 'JaiHind Ki Senaa,' from the much-awaited film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Released just days before the film’s global premiere, the song aptly describes the rigorous physical and mental training faujis undertake to serve their country. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung and composed by the very talented Vikram Montrose, the track truly captures the spirit of jawans for whom nothing else surpasses the call of duty towards their nation.

With the track perfectly showcasing Malhotra taking on the mantle of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) alongside Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt among others as his comrades, ‘JaiHind Ki Senaa’ reminds us not just of freedom in this Independence Week, but also celebrates the real-life warriors who protect our freedom every single day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the release of the song and wrote, "Jai Hind Ki Senaa A deeply special song for us, this is a tribute to our faujis who continue to fight relentlessly for this soil. It is a salute to all these brave-hearts. #JaiHindKiSenaa, song out now! #ShershaahOnPrime releases on August 12 only on @primevideoin."



Watch this incredible tribute here -

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the biographical drama is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting August 12th, 2021.

The film Shershaah is an incredible true story of a PVC awardee, Kargil War hero - Capt. Vikram Batra, who shot to fame and became a household name during the Kargil War in 1999. His indomitable spirit and his unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999.