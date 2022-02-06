Follow us on Image Source : LATA MANGESHKAR Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar: 10 best romantic songs of the melody queen that will stay with us forever

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today (February 6) at the age of 92. She was 92. The veteran singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar sang songs in more than 36 languages and over 25,000 songs. Remembering the melody queen, here are 10 best romantic songs by the veteran singer that will bring about a soothing sense of nostalgia of the good old times.

Lag Jaa Gale

This melodious song from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi is regarded as one of the timeless romantic classics sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics has been written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan and music by Madan Mohan.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

Bahon Mein Chale Aao is from the movie Anamika (1973). The lyrics of the song are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music is composed by Rahul Dev Burman.The song features Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar.

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera

This romantic song from the Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer 1969 film Aradhana metaphorically took us over the moon.

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor aa Gaya Hai

From the movie Aandhi (1975), Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor aa Gaya Hai is a soulful track featuring Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Gulzar and the music is given by R.D. Burman.

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania, stafrring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is one of the most romantic Bollywood songs till date.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein from the 1974 film Ajanabee is picturized on Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. Lata Mangeshkar along with Kishore Kumar created magic with this sensuous and passionate track.

Mera Saaya Saath Hoga

Defining element of the 1966 classic film Mera Saya, featuring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana, Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Saaya Saath Hoga depicts endless

commitment between two partners.

Humein Aur Jeene Ki

Humein Aur Jeene Ki is the title song from the film Agar Tum Na Hote which starred Rajesh Khanna, Rekha and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. The magical song by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar talks about true love and the fear of separation from his/her loved ones.

Humko Humise Chura Lo

Another beautiful romantic track by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan Humko Humise Chura Lo from the 2000 film Mohabattein. The song is picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai and highlights the meaning of true relationship and 'together forever'.

Tere Liye

Replete with deep-emotions, Tere Liye from Veer Zaara (2004) fills your hearts with intense love. This masterpiece by Lata Mangeshkar features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.