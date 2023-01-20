Rajasthani singer Suraj Borana to launch new song 'Piya Pardesi'. Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajasthani singer Suraj Borana announces new song

Rajasthan is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant music. While many instrument players emerge from the state, singers have carved a separate niche for themselves as well. Similarly, Suraj Borona, also known as Kuku Borona, has been making waves in showbiz. With 25 Rajasthani songs already released and a strong presence on social media platforms, Suraj is quickly making a name for himself as a rising star. One of his most popular songs, "Kodila Jamaisa", has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube soon after its release, and his latest launch, "Teri Meri Yaariyaan", has received high praise from fans and critics alike. The song, produced by Prime Music Production and written by Dhanraj Dadhich, features fellow artists Shailesh Ghanchi and Mahendra Kumawat.

Watch the song here-

When not singing, Suraj also enjoys playing cricket and dancing, and has even participated in the popular reality show, Dance India Dance, fueling his interest in acting. He looks up to Shahid Kapoor as an inspiration and hopes to work with him in the future. After starring and singing many romantic songs, Suraj will soon be releasing his new song "Piya Pardesi". It is set to release on Prime Music Production with Neha Aswani. It is sung by Sonu Sisodiya and Sunil Borana.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Rajasthani singer Suraj Borana to treat them with another soulful song.

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 20): Chhatriwali, Mission Majnu, & others

Also Read: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar getting engaged? Viral tweet upsets fans

Latest Entertainment News