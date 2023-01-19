Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar getting engaged? Viral tweet upsets fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

Shubman Gill on Wednesday broke many records as he became the youngest player to slam a double ton in ODIs. The Indian cricketer was playing against New Zealand and played a brilliant knock of 208 off 149 deliveries. While his glorious inning earned him much applause, Gill's personal life became the talk of the town yet again. The 23 years old player Shubman Gill is rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the greatest cricketer of all time Sachin Tendulkar. While the duo has never accepted or denied their relationship, the gossip vines are abuzz that the two are in a relationship.

Hours after Shubman Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs, a tweet went viral that claimed that he will be getting engaged to Sara Tendulkar soon. The tweet read, "BREAKING: Sachin Tendulkar announces daughter Sara's engagement with #ShubmanGill."

While many fans were overjoyed with the 'announcement', others were upset that such 'rumors' are being spread after the cricketer's illustrious innings. Some netizens also claimed that Shubman Gill is not dating Sara Tendulkar, but is in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. A couple of users also advised not to confuse the actress Sara with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

Reacting to the 'fake tweet', upset fans also asked the user to take down the post. A user wrote, "FYI it's not Sara Tendulkar it's Sara Ali Khan." Another tweeted, "stop harassing legend daughter." A third user said, "This isn't funny. This is an invasion of privacy. Let her live her life. Do not force a legend like Sachin to come out and address such disgraceful comments."

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was spotted having a dinner date with actress Sara Ali Khan in August last year which sparked their dating rumours. Before that, there were rumors that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.. Fans are still speculating what is cooking in the cricketer's personal life.

