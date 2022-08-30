Shubman Gill memes go viral after Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar relationship rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ᏚHUBMAN GILL Shubman Gill has been trending on Twitter after viral images with Sara Ali Khan

Shubman Gill has been trending on Twitter after his pictures enjoying dinner with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan went viral recently. They hung out at a Mumbai restaurant and several images of them enjoying a meal together are doing the rounds on the internet. Earlier, there were rumours that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Amid speculations about the relationship status of Shubman, Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan, several social media users floated funny memes on Twitter.

Who is Shubman Gill actually dating?

After Shubman's dinner date pictures with Sara Ali Khan surfaced and became a topic of discussion among the netizens, many questioned who the Indian cricketer was dating at the moment. Some time back, speculations of his relationship with Sara Tendulkar were rife. However, they remained silent on the rumours and never confirmed or denied the same. Now, Shubman, who started his international career in 2017, is in the limelight once again over his alleged romance with Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan.

Netizens share memes about Shubman Gill

As people question what was cooking between Sara and Shubman, many saw this as an opportunity and started floating memes on Twitter. "Shubham Gill getting confused between sara and sara (sic)," commented one. Another one roped in Sara Tendulkar's name to poke fun at Shubman. Check out some of the best reactions here.

