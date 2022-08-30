Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill's video spark dating rumours days after cricketer unfollowed Sara Tendulkar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FANWALLAGAURAV Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill

Bollywood and cricket fans are at unrest ever since photos of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dining together surfaced online. A fan spotted the two at a restaurant and shared their video on TikTok, which fuelled speculation that Sara and Shubman are dating. The video shows a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a photo of the actress sitting across the table with the cricketer.

Shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant, the clip has Sara and Shubman Gill at Bastian, placing an order with a waiter next to them. Puzzled by this, fans asked "Kya chakar hai (What is happening)." A user wrote, "From Daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to Grand daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way.." Trolling him, a user said, "Shubman Gill moved from dating Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan!! Man.. someone pls tell him that it's "Saare jahan se accha" and not "Sara Jahan se acchi !!"

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara previously dated Kartik Aaryan. The duo was reportedly dating while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. They broke up soon after. In a recent conversation, Karan Johar confirmed that Sara-Kartik's love story began from the 'Koffee With Karan' couch. Speaking to India Today in a conversation, Karan said that he is very proud of the fact that he has manifested many relationships on KWK, like-- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Jonas joins Nick Jonas for Mexico concert; couple sets internet on fire with sassy pics

Karan said "Sara and Kartik too, like on this same couch Sara admitted of having a crush on Kartik and they started dating, while Alia over the years has opened up about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and today she is married to him and they are going to have a beautiful baby, while Katrina had said that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and he collapsed and today how beautiful their relationship is".

Fondly called Sartik by fans, recently they reunited at an event.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAHSara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other

It was earlier reported that Shubman was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. The cricketer and Sara dated for a very long time but refrained from speaking about each other openly. But recently, the duo unfollowed each other on social media, hinting at a 'break up.' ALSO READ: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar part ways? youngster hints at breakup via cryptic Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming projects

The actress is set to star in Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, she will also star in Gaslight, which is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

Latest Entertainment News