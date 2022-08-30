Priyanka Jonas joins Nick Jonas for Mexico concert; couple sets internet on fire with sassy pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Jonas joins Nick Jonas for Mexico concert

Priyanka Jonas has joined beau Nick Jonas for the Jonas Brothers' Mexico Tour. The actress never steps back from standing by her husband's side and has been a part of his previous tours. The 'Last Man Standing' actor is all set for his new tour with his brothers and ladylove on the side. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his social media and shared pictures from the tour, titled ‘The Remember This Tour’.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas shared a post that stirred the internet as the Jonas couple looked all the way classier. He shared two pictures. The first picture featured Priyanka and Nick. The duo could be seen casually seated with an artistic backdrop. Nick donned a retro shirt and brown pants, while Priyanka wore a black outfit and matching black boots. In the second picture, Nick can be seen posing solo and looking uber cool. The picture posted by Nick was clicked by his brother, Kevin Jonas.

Sharing the post, he wrote "Mexico City night 1".

As soon as the Jonas couple dropped the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to hail them.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of the grand concert, and it looked all amazing. She also posted a clip in which she flashed her concert "family pass."

Meanwhile, the couple is currently enjoying their new phase of life and embracing parenthood to the fullest, While they have not revealed the face of their baby yet, they have shared a slight appearance of her time and again on social media.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 15 via surrogacy. The pair honoured both of their mothers, Madhu Malti and Denise Marie, by naming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They recently celebrated her six-month birthday.

