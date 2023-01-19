OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 20): Chhatriwali, Mission Majnu, Dhamaka & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 20)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 20): While the first half of January served a variety of genres when it comes to movies and web series, the second half has a more interesting lineup. From Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's most awaited Mission Majnu to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka, many films are releasing this weekend. On the other hand, web series like Fauda Season 4, Indu Season 2 and others are also making their way to OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Lionsgate Play, Voot Select and others. Have a look at what is releasing this weekend.

Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the role of the control head in a condom factory in the film Chhatriwali. It is shown in the film that though initially, Rakul was somewhere shy about her job, she slowly realized its importance. She understands the relevance of sex education and takes the responsibility of spreading awareness. The film further talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. It also stars Sumeet Vyas.

Rakul Preet Singh said, "It's a family film, a film which I can watch with my family or parents or my father sitting right next to me because not one dialogue in the film is creepy or has double meaning. Everything is a matter of fact, and it is the need of the hour."

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Language: Hindi

Mission Majnu

While it was earlier said that Mission Majnu will release in theatres first, the Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film took the direct-to-OTT route. The film, which is inspired by true events, is a spy-thriller and uncovers one of India's most important missions from the past. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Shantanu Bagchi

Language: Hindi

Fauda Season 4

The critically-acclaimed Israeli series Fauda is returning with season 4. The series is an action-packed drama about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The series earlier premiered at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and amassed much popularity in India. The season 4 takes the story moves beyond Israel where Doron (Lior Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet. fauda series has also been remade in Hindi titled Tanaav.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff

Language: Hindi and English dubbed

Leopard Skin

Unlike any other suspense thriller, Leopard Skin sets itself apart with an uncanny storyline. Executive-produced by and starring SAG Award nominee Carla Gugino, Leopard Skin revolves around a criminal gang that is forced to hide in a remote beachside estate, where two intriguing women live in Playa Perdida, Mexico. Dark and humorous complications arise when dinner guests join them. When they are all taken hostage, murderous secrets, cold-hearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Sebastian Gutierrez

Language: English

Dhamaka

Action entertainer Dhamaka released in the theatres on December 23 last year and received positive reviews from the audience. It marked Ravi Teja’s comeback after a series of disappointments throughout the year. The cast also includes Jayaram, Sreelala, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Chirag Jani, Hyper Adhi, Mohammad Ali, Pavitra Lokesh, Rajshri Nair, Praveen, Tulasi.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 22, 2023

Directed by: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Language: Telugu

Hunt for The Indian Mujahideen

Showcasing the step-by-step journey of arresting the dangerous convicts who caused havoc across the nation in a series of blasts across various cities in India that took place during the early 00’s, ‘Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen’ is a Warner Bros creation. It essays the first-person narrative of the investigating officers. As the story progresses, viewers will unravel the investigation, leading them to the story behind one of the most horrifying homegrown terrorist networks.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date – January 19, 2023

Directed by: Warner Bros

Language: Hindi

Youth of May

Youth of May (Korean Drama in Telugu) is based on the events of the Gwangju Uprising in the city of Gwangju, South Korea, from May 18 to May 27, 1980. Hee Tae became Gwangju's pride when he entered Seoul National University College of Medicine with top marks. His best friend, Kyung Soo, an avid pro-democracy activist, insists that they open an illegal clinic for students on the run from the government. One day, a factory worker is injured during a protest. In exchange for the costs of discreetly transporting himself and the factory worker to his hometown, Hee Tae must go to a meeting with a potential marriage partner arranged by his father. At this meeting, Hee Tae meets Myung Hee, a nurse persevering through the hardships of life. She only agrees to go to this meeting in place of her friend Soo Ryeon because she needs to come up with the airfare to study in Germany. However, Myung Hee and Hee Tae end up falling in love. In May of 1980, amidst the heated passion and cries for democracy that reverberated throughout Gwangju, Hee Tae and Myung Hee find themselves in a twist of fate.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Song Min-yeop

Language: Telugu

Driver Jamuna

The story of Driver Jamuna revolves around a female cab driver who faces a slew of unanticipated incidents when three criminal-minded passengers hire her vehicle. The trio's motive is to finish off a politician, but the protagonist gets mired in the chaos, leaving her stunned. How she faces the situation in a bold manner forms the rest of the plot.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – January 20, 2023

Directed by: Kinslin, Appaguru, Karthik M Somasundaram

Language: Tamil

DON'T MISS

Hansika Motwani's wedding to become a Disney Plus Hotstar show? Here's what we know

Kdramas Releasing on Netflix in 2023: Sweet Home, Crash Course in Romance, Love to Hate You & others

Pathaan on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan's film to arrive on streaming platform on THIS date, details leaked

Latest Web Series News