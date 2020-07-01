Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA MANGESHKAR On Aashadhi Ekadashi, listen to Lata Mangeshkar's latest song Mogara Phulala

As often done, I went over to Prabhu Kunj to meet Lata Didi. This particular day is special, it was on 23rd June and the sun had just set leaving behind a beautiful trail of twilight across the sky.

Whilst chatting with Didi, Hridaynathji walked in and joined us. The conversation went on and Panditji started talking about ‘Aashadi Wari’ and informed Didi, that this year the warkaris will not be able to go for the aashadi wari.

Keeping this fact in mind, he told Didi that, we should do something for the warkari devotees. The best gift would be, if you could elucidate ‘Mogara Phulala’ by Sant Dyaneshwar. He then looked at me and said, since you’ve come by; why don’t you record her voice.

I was overwhelmed and couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Our history states that, Bhagwan Shri Krishna had narrated the Bhagwad Gita at the age of 90. However, there are various debates on this topic.

I believe in this historical story vehemently and I experienced a similar actuality as well.

Listening to Lata didi elucidate ‘mogara phulala’ at the age of 90 was history being created.

I began recording her voice. It felt surreal; as though a divine voice was resonating the essence of this ‘abhang’ How words and musical notes in confluence created a sublime force. I could actually feel the blooming of the jasmine flower, with each word slowly unveiling each layer.

Usha tai, Hridaynathji and I stood enthralled in this sublime light and bowed down to this divine force amidst us.

Regards: Mayuresh Pai

On the auspicious day of Aashadhi Ekadashi, listen to Shri Vithal's Abhang Mogara Phulala beautifully explained and sung in the soulful voice of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

