Nikki Tamboli, Millind Gaba come together for party track 'Shanti'

"Bigg Boss 14" housemate Nikki Tambol i and singer Millind Gaba will be seen grooving together in an upcoming pary number titled "Shanti". The track is slated to release on June 22. The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. "Shanti" features Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session.

Talking about the song Nikki said: "It was an absolute blast shooting this track with Millind Gaba. We had a lot of fun on the sets and that's come through in the music video of Shanti."

Adding more to it, Millind said: "It was great to have Nikki Tamboli on this track. 'Shanti' is a very upbeat, peppy track that makes you want to g roove and dance."

Meanwhile, currently Nikki is in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Days before heading for KKK 11, Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin passed away. He was 29. Nikki shared the reason behind her brother's untimely demise on Instagram Stories.

"My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years… 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital," Nikki wrote.

She added: "He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital."

"He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him," she concluded her note.