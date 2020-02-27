Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's hot moves in Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me will set the screen on fire

Bollywood diva Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her hot moves in the latest song from the upcoming film Baaghi 3. Titled Do You Love Me, Disha is seen flaunting sassy dance moves as she lures Tiger Shroff in the song. The song is the officially licensed version of Lebanese hit of the same name by a band called The Bendali Family. The makers of the film had released a teaser of the song on Wednesday which left netizens excited and now, the song has gone viral within minutes of popping on YouTube.

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Sharing the song, Disha Patani wrote, “Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now. Original Music & License Courtesy - #ReneBendali” Watch the song here-

Interestingly, as soon as the teaser of the song Do You Love Me surfaced the internet, Instagram handle Diet Sabya called out the makers for plagiarising video content from a song sung by a group called TroyBoi. They shared a collage of both the songs.

While Disha Patani has featured in the song, she isn’t the leading actress in the film. She was seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of Baaghi franchise which released in 2018. The film exploded at the box office and managed to rake in more than Rs 200 crores. However, this time in Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing Tiger Shroff. She was also the leading lady in the first Baaghi film.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.

