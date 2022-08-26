Diljit Dosanjh demands justice for Sidhu Moose Wala, see Punjabi singer's stirring post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DILJITDOSANJH, SIDHU_MOOSEWALA Diljit Dosanjh demands justice for Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh has sought justice for the late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, supporting the cause backed by the late singer's family and followers. Diljit, a close friend of the late musician, recently took to his social media seeking justice for him and raising awareness about a candle march that was held on Thursday in Punjab's Mansa district.

People from all across Punjab took part in the candle march and paid their respects to the late artist. Some people participated in Mansa, while others held candle marches in their own cities, as requested by the family, for those who were unable to join us in Mansa for the Candle March to do so in their own neighborhoods, towns, or localities. Just after the candle march, Diljit took to his social media and shared a picture of the late singer. The post read "Justice for Sidhu Moose wala". He also placed a candle on his post to represent the candle march.

Earlier, Diljit paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala at his Vancouver concert. While the singer was performing on stage, the background read "This show is dedicated to our brothers". Videos of the concert went viral on the internet in which the Honsla Rakh actor was seen singing special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala. Diljit also paid respect to the late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu with his performance as well as delivered a speech in which he called for unity among the Punjabi community.

The Punjabi singer's heartfelt gesture left netizens emotional, and everyone praised him for such a heartwarming deed. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the video from the event with the caption "One love."

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others. The authorities detained four people in the murder case.

The incident left the nation in shock, with netizens seeking justice for the Punjabi singer.

