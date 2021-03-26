Image Source : YOUTUBE/BIG HIT LABELS BTS drops teaser of new song Film Out, confirms release of Japanese special album, BTS, The Best

Korean boy band BTS is a phenomenon unmatched. They have millions of fans across the world and their fans popularly known as ARMY. After their successful performance in the Grammy Awards 2021, BTS treated their fans to two special surprises. Firstly, they dropped the teaser of their new song Film Out OST. Secondly, they confirmed the release of their Japanese album, BTS, The Best on June 16, 2021.

Song Film Out will be released on April 1, 8.30 PM IST. Their new song Film Out has been selected as the theme song for the 'Theatrical Version Signal Long-Term Unresolved Case Investigation Team.'

The teaser of Film Out features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The song is an emotional ballad with dramatic sequences.

The song is produced by Back Number, UTA for TinyVoice, Iyori Shimizu from Back Number and Jungkook.

Watch the teaser here:

BTS, The Best will include 23 tracks along with the music videos of their 6 Japanese songs.

Here's the full tracklist:

Disc 1

Film out

DNA -Japanese ver.

Best Of Me -Japanese ver.

Lights

Blood, sweat, tears -Japanese ver.

Fake Love -Japanese ver.

Black Swan -Japanese ver.

Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.

Go Go -Japanese ver.

Idol -Japanese ver.

Dionysus -Japanese ver.

Mic Drop -Japanese ver.

Bonus Track: Dynamite

Disc 2

Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.

Stay Gold

Let Go

Spring Day -Japanese ver.

On -Japanese ver.

Don't Leave Me

Not Today -Japanese ver.

Make It Right -Japanese ver.

Your eyes tell

Crystal Snow