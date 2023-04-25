Is Shiv Thakare charging THIS whopping amount for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHIV THAKARE Shiv Thakare

Bollywood blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty will soon be back with his adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While the start date of the show hasn't been announced yet, many names from the small screen are in the headlines for being a contestant in the show. Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is one of the confirmed contestants on the show. He has participated in a number of reality television shows including Roadies and BB. Shiv, who emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, enjoys a massive fan following.

In his interview with TOI, Shiv confirmed that he doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. He described it as his “dream come true" and said, “I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty.”

As fans eagerly await his presence on the show, several reports suggest that Shiv Thakare has been offered a large sum of money to participate in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shiv Thakare will reportedly receive Rs 5-8 lakh per episode or somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh per week.

The 13th season of the action-packed reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will premiere soon. Although the schedule for KKK has not yet been made public, reports indicate that the show will premiere in July 2022. ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare mourns demise of fan who died of cancer; fans shower love on Bigg Boss star

Meanwhile, after his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare purchased his first brand new car worth Rs 30 lakh and also launched his own snacks joint, which goes by the name, 'Thakare - Chai & Snack'. Reportedly, Shiv wants to take this restaurant to places and open more franchises. He is going to launch the restaurant in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati. On the other hand, Shiv bought a new black Tata Harrier car in Red Dark Edition.

Talking about the same, he said, "My parents are very proud but they have one complaint that I am not able to meet them. My mother keeps talking to me over phone calls and video calls, but my father is not able to have a full-fledged conversation because every time I call them, my mother comes on the call. I just surprised my father and bought him a scooty and he was not at all aware of it. I got it happen through my sister and they are very happy that good things are happening. People praise me when they meet them and that makes me proud of me."

Latest Entertainment News