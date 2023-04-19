Shiv Thakare mourns demise of fan who died of cancer; fans shower love on Bigg Boss star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIV THAKARE Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare, who emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, enjoys a massive fan following. The reality star was shocked to learn about the passing away of one of his fans. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shiv mourned his fan's demise and extended condolences to his family. He wrote, "Just came to know about the sad demise of one member from our family because of Cancer @__Sam_Sammy. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Several other fans loved Shiv's gesture and commented on his tweet. A user wrote, "Rest in peace. The most humble and amazing person he was. He loved you so much #ShivThakare. Such a dedicated fan of yours." Another added, "He wanted a reply from you and he got a tweet dedicated to him, Life is so unpredictable #ShivThakare." ALSO READ: After swanky black Tata Harrier car, Shiv Thakare opens his own snacks joint | Deets Inside

After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare purchased his first brand new car worth Rs 30 lakh and also launched his own snacks joint, which goes by the name, 'Thakare - Chai & Snack'. Reportedly, Shiv wants to take this restaurant to places and open more franchises. He is going to launch the restaurant in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati. On the other hand, Shiv bought a new black Tata Harrier car in Red Dark Edition.

Talking about the same, he said, "My parents are very proud but they have one complaint that I am not able to meet them. My mother keeps talking to me over phone calls and video calls, but my father is not able to have a full-fledged conversation because every time I call them, my mother comes on the call. I just surprised my father and bought him a scooty and he was not at all aware of it. I got it happen through my sister and they are very happy that good things are happening. People praise me when they meet them and that makes me proud of me."

