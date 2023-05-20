Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer Singh to star in Aryan Khan's debut project Stardom? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN, RANVEERSINGH Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer Singh to feature in Stardom?

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his highly anticipated Bollywood debut, but not as an actor. Instead, he will step into the director's chair for the web series titled "Stardom." The series will delve into the world of the film industry, a subject that Aryan Khan is well acquainted with, having experienced stardom up close since his childhood.

In exciting news, it has been revealed that both Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have agreed to be a part of the series. According to recent developments, they will be featured in different episodes, portraying roles that may be brief in duration but carry significant importance in driving the story forward. It is a special opportunity for both actors, and they are eagerly looking forward to working under the direction of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan's first directorial series will consist of six episodes, although no official confirmation is being given. The project has been in pre-production for the last three months, and principal photography is expected to start in Mumbai at the end of May. No specific streaming platform has been linked to this project as of yet.

Aryan Khan officially announced his entry into the film industry earlier in December when he uploaded a photo of his name appearing on a booklet kept on a table. It said 'For Aryan Khan' in huge letters. A clapboard with the words "Red Chillies Entertainment" inscribed on it was just in front of Aryan Khan's palm as he was seen keeping his hand on the script. His caption read, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is interested in acting. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.

