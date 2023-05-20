Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
  5. RRR’s Naatu Naatu gets a new rendition by K-pop band Blitzers | WATCH

K-pop band Blitzers joins the craze surrounding Naatu Naatu and flawlessly executes the catchy hook steps.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2023 11:10 IST
Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's blockbuster RRR has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences globally. Adding to its accolades, the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film recently achieved an incredible feat by winning an Oscar this year. The song was performed by talented singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debuts. Composed by MM Keeravaani and featuring lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" remains one of the most memorable sequences in the action-packed epic RRR, thanks to its infectious melody, dynamic vocals, and captivating choreography. The frenzy surrounding "Naatu Naatu" continues unabated, this time with K-pop band Blitzers joining in the excitement.

The latest viral sensation features K-pop band Blitzers attempting to master the iconic choreography of RRR's hit song "Naatu Naatu." In the video, the band members can be seen initially mesmerized by the intricate dance moves before eagerly attempting to learn the steps themselves.

Watch the video: 

Earlier, BTS Jungkook went live on Weverse and was seen streaming Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song. In videos going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and was trying song's hook step.

He shakes his head to match Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s steps. "Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said while listening to the song. Reacting to the livestream, Indian fans of Jungkook said they could not believe, he would play Naatu Naatu and groove to it. 

The official handle of RRR also reacted to the viral video. Sharing the clip of Jungkook jamming to Naatu Naatu, it wrote, "JUNGKOOK…,  It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."

