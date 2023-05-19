Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Ruk Khan in Don 3 upsets fans: 'No SRK no Don 3'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fans are upset over Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who will take the legacy of Don ahead? While speculations surrounding Don 3 have been doing the rounds for the longest time, a recent development left everyone baffled. However, it might be a piece of good news for all the Ranveer Singh fans, but the latest update about SRK's replacement has let down his fans and followers. While fans were waiting with bated breath to know more about SRK’s return as Don, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had recently confirmed that it is very much in the making. For the unversed, co-producer Farhan Akhtar had revealed that its script is currently under process and will be finished soon. Later, SRK’s exit from the franchise left everyone in shock, creating quite a stir on social media.

See how SRKians are reacting

According to the sources, "Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don".

The sources also shared that the makers of the franchise will soon be sharing an announcement video for the same. “The audience is awaiting the announcement will bated breath. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house is planning to release it without further delay", added a source.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with OG don Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan was reportedly planning a cameo by Ranveer and the plot would involve SRK’s Don character passing on the baton of the franchise of Ranveer, who will also essay a don, media reports claim.

