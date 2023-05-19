The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma was nervous about grandmom's reaction to rape scenes | Actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, the leading actress of 'The Kerala Story,' is currently grabbing all the spotlight as the film captures widespread attention. The movie has become a topic of discussion primarily because of its controversial subject matter. Despite facing protests, mixed reviews, and calls for a ban, the film is enjoying a successful run at the box office. In a recent interview with DNA, Adah Sharma extensively shared how her mother and grandmother reacted after watching her film.

Adah shared that she was very nervous about her grandmother's reaction to the rape scenes in the movie. Adah's grandmom is a schoolteacher, and she calls her the strongest person in the family. "I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, 'I want all my students to watch it. I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilant".

Adah also revealed that when she signed the film, her mother and grandmom knew the story. Sharma even took her mother while meeting a survivor. Even though her family was aware of the film, Adah was nervous about how her 90-year-old grandmother will react to the film. "My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny's reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments," the actress says.

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

