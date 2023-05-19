Jr NTR starrer Devara first look OUT! Intense poster unveils actor's daunting yet powerful avatar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Devara poster featuring NTR Jr.

Actor Jr. NTR’s upcoming Telugu project is titled Devara and the makers have finally unveiled the first look with a shady and dark poster. Helmed by director Koratala Siva was officially launched in March with a pooja ceremony. The makers decided to treat all his fans on Jr. NTR’s birthday eve. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about 'NTR 30' and looks like they finally have something to satisfy themselves.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, NTR30 is said to be an extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and director Kortala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.

Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of an antagonist in NTR 30. He began filming in Hyderabad earlier this year. It will be his second Telugu film after Adipurush, releasing later this year on June 16. "It's a very cool role and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way," Saif said in an interview with a news agency.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next team up with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a yet-untitled Telugu film. Vetrimaaran recently confirmed that he will join hands with Jr. NTR for a yet-untitled upcoming project which will take time to take off. He also said that he won’t collaborate with NTR for the star value but for the suitable content that would require him.

