The Paradise box office collection Day 1: How much did Nani's film earn, as per early estimates?

Nani's The Paradise has finally been released in theatres after multiple delays on September 24. His second film with director Srikanth Odela after 2023 Dasara, the film released amid mounting expectations. But how did it perform on its opening day? Let's find out.

How much did The Paradise earn on Day 1, as per estimates?

Nani's The Paradise opened in theatres on September 24 and recorded an India net collection of Rs 20.24 crore on its first day, according to early estimates on trade tracker Sacnilk. The Srikanth Odela directorial had an overall occupancy of 47.1 per cent on Thursday.

The film registered its strongest numbers in Telugu, with Nani's home market contributing Rs 18.25 crore to the first-day total. The Paradise was screened across 5,493 shows in India on Day 1.

The Paradise Day 1 box office collection: Telugu version leads

The Telugu version of The Paradise recorded an occupancy of 60.0 per cent and earned Rs 18.25 crore on its opening day. The Tamil version collected Rs 0.71 crore with 27.0 per cent occupancy, while the Hindi version earned Rs 1.28 crore at 21.0 per cent occupancy.

With Nani leading the cast as Jadal, The Paradise has made a solid start in its primary Telugu market. The film's first-day India net collection stands at Rs 20.24 crore (at the time of publishing the article). The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on September 25.

The Paradise recorded 3,604 shows for its Telugu version, while the Hindi version had 1,409 shows and the Tamil version had 480 shows on Day 1. The film's overall occupancy across languages stood at 47.1 per cent.

The Paradise: Review and rating

India TV rated The Paradise with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "The Paradise is clearly an ambitious film. You can see the scale, the intent and the effort behind it. There are several striking ideas and a few genuinely memorable sequences. But ambition alone cannot hold a film together. The screenplay feels overcrowded. The editing doesn't always allow scenes to breathe. Several characters are underwritten, and some of the film's strongest ideas get lost in the noise."

"Nani gives the role everything he has. He looks convincing, performs with intensity and owns the mass moments. Sonali Kulkarni adds emotional depth, while Mohan Babu makes for a formidable screen presence. But the writing doesn't consistently match the performances. Srikanth Odela had a fascinating world in his hands. The Paradise occasionally gives us a glimpse of what it could have been. But somewhere between the gore, the symbolism, the social commentary and the mass moments, the film loses its way."

The Paradise is currently running in theatres in Telugu and Hindi.

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