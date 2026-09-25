Dhanush's D56 directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu goes on floors with pooja ceremony; makers share poster

Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively titled 'D56', has officially gone on floors on Friday with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the upcoming Tamil film marks a new collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. The makers also shared the first poster to announce the beginning of the shoot.

Dhanush's D56 goes on floors with pooja ceremony

Along with the release of the first poster, the makers also revealed the film’s release timeline on September 25. The film is slated to hit theatres in Summer 2027. The caption read, "#D56 on floors Today. Summer 2027 release."

The poster features a traditional doorway covered in bells and gives an intriguing look. However, the makers kept the film's story and other details under wraps. See the poster below:

Dhanush also reshared the poster on his Instagram and wrote, "And the feast begins", along with folded hand emojis. Recently, the Tere Ishk Mein actor Dhanush was also honoured with two National Film Awards. He received the award for Best Tamil Film for Raayan and also earned a Special Mention for his lead acting performance in the film Captain Miller.

Dhanush seeks blessings at Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple for his film 'D56'

Earlier on Friday, Dhanush, along with the film's cast, attended the pooja ceremony at the Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple in Maranadu village. Several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online. Dhanush was joined by actor Vadivelu, who plays a lead role in the film.

D56: About the film

As per IMDb, the film features Dhanush, Preity Mukhundhan, Vadivelu, and SJ Suryah in key roles. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Primark Productions. The music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in Summer 2027.

Dhanush's work front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in ‘Kara’ alongside Mamitha Baiju. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood. The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 16. However, the makers decided to postpone it to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

They have also opted to skip a Diwali release due to Suriya's film Scene. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Rajkumar Periasamy. The new release date for OM Chapter 1 will be announced soon.

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Dhanush's OM gets postponed to avoid clash with Jailer 2, skips Diwali release for Suriya's film