Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 second single 'One Sun One Moon' out; Anirudh Ravichander composes the track

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 has unveiled its second single, One Sun One Moon. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song adds to the buzz around the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, which sees Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Vidya Balan as Kantha in a key role.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 second single 'One Sun One Moon' out

Sharing the song, the official Instagram handle of Sun Pictures wrote, "Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan! #OneSunOneMoon is out now!" Take a look:

About Jailer 2's second single 'One Sun One Moon'

The soundtrack 'One Sun One Moon' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and MS Krsna.

What we know about Jailer 2's plot

So far, the makers have kept the plot details of Jailer 2 under wraps. Superstar Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer, in the sequel.

Jailer 2: Production details

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. Notably, the Tamil action epic Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 action film ‘Jailer’, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15, 2026.

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Jailer 2 cast announcement: Vidya Balan officially joins Rajinikanth's pan India film as Kantha