Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni calls The Paradise co-star Nani a 'massive grounded star', says 'he doesn't fear…'

The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, has finally arrived in theatres. In May 2026, India TV exclusively spoke to Sonali Kulkarni, who plays Nani's mother Shamakka in the film. She shared her experience of working on the ambitious project, collaborating with Odela and sharing screen space with Nani.

Sonali Kulkarni talks about The Paradise

Talking about the scale of The Paradise, Sonali said the film's set left her excited. "I can't tell you how exciting my set is. It's huge. It's a grand project," she told India TV.

The actor also had plenty of praise for director Srikanth Odela. Sonali said she was particularly happy that the filmmaker thought of her for the role. "Shrikanth Odela is such a fabulous director. I am very happy, and kept thinking, how did he think of me, and I want to stop there. I don't want to dive deep into that curiosity. I'm happy that they have chosen me, and I am using that opportunity to the fullest," she said.

Sonali Kulkarni on working with Nani in The Paradise

Sonali also opened up about working with Nani, describing the actor as someone who remains grounded despite his stardom. "I'm working with Nani; he is a solid, massive, grounded star I have ever seen. He is a gem of a person who doesn't fear hard work," she said.

The actor had then asked audiences to wait for the film and shower the team with their best wishes. "Want your best wishes, and let's wait for The Paradise," Sonali said.

The Paradise: Review and rating

India TV has rated The Paradise with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review on Kulkarni's performance reads: "Sonali Kulkarni as Shamakka is another strong element. As Jadal's mother, she brings warmth and emotional weight to the story. She doesn't overplay the character and manages to make Shamakka's suffering feel grounded. Her presence adds an emotional layer that the film desperately needs. Kayadu Lohar is also quite the surprise package in the film."

The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after their 2023 film Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

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