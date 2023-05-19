Vijay Sethupathi to give voice for Sanjay Dutt's character in Leo's Tamil version; Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: VIJAYSETHUPATHI.OFFICIAL Vijay Sethupathi might lend his voice to Sanjay Dutt's character in Leo's Tamil version.

The shooting of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj’s second collaboration Leo is in the works. The film is said to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe featuring Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly lend his voice to Sanjay Dutt’s character in the Tamil version of the film. Earlier, the Farzi actor was expected to be part of Leo.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father in the film. The source to the portal that, “Though the character is modeled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo.” It is also said that Dutt has charged a big sum of around Rs 10 crore to be part of this gangster drama.

Whether Master, Vikram, or Leo will continue to travel with Lokesh is unknown. But like Karthi’s voice in Vikram, there is a possibility that Leo will feature only the voice of Vijay Sethupathi’s character Sandanam. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will essay the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the mafia world by running a chocolate factory. However, the story of the film is kept under wraps by the team.

Lokesh Kangaraj’s directorial is expected to wrap up its production stage by mid-July and will hit the big screens on October 19, this year. The makers will also promote the film in Hindi as well.

Apart from the lead actors, Leo has a stellar star cast including Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy, among others. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Rajinikanth will be joining hands for their next project, tentatively titled, Thalaivar 171.

