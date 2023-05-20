The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 15: Adah Sharma starrer maintains a strong run

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 15

Adah Sharma-starrer "The Kerala Story," directed by Sudipto Sen, continues to thrive at the box office despite facing controversies that garnered attention. The film has sustained a strong performance, even with several states, including West Bengal, imposing a release ban. Remarkably, within just 10 days of its release, the film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, joining the prestigious club. Although the collection may have slightly dipped compared to previous days, "The Kerala Story" remains unstoppable and maintains its strong momentum.

According to box office records, the film collected Rs 6.40 crore on its 15th day, resulting in a total collection of approximately Rs 171.72 crore. Impressively, the film continues to perform well even on weekdays, demonstrating its enduring popularity and resilience at the box office.

Recently, Adah Sharma talked about the film. She told Rediff.com, "No one has delved on his subject till now, we exposed the nexus for the first time. We put everything we had seen and heard on screen. Actually, before we started shooting, during the workshops, Sudipto sir (Director Sudipto Sen) played some videos of ISIS atrocities for us. The boy, who plays my terrorist husband, and I watched them together. We were so numb afterwards that we couldn't speak."

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

