KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in January 2023? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KLRAHUL KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in January?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one of the most popular celebs in showbiz. The couple often embarks on travel escapades and is spotted in the city. They don't post photos on social media very often, but when they do, they take the internet by storm. The duo often makes waves with their fashion statements together. While the couple has been dating for a long time now, they have been tight-lipped about their marriage. Now, we have good news for all the fans who have been anticipating their wedding announcement.

The cricketer and actress will start the year with a bang, as they are set to celebrate their union in January 2023. "January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bungalow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding," a source told Pinkvilla.

The source also reveals, "Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day."

The couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala and they have ditched the plush city hotels and the five-star resorts for a intimate ceremony.

Earlier in July, when the marriage rumours first surfaced on the internet, the actress dispelled the rumours on her Instagram story in a hilarious manner. The actress wrote, "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol." Now, it seems the time has come and they are set to tie the knot.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Tina's parents REACT to Sumbul's dad's 'aukaat' remarks: 'This is unacceptable'

Athiya and KL Rahul made their romance official in 2021, when the cricketer attended the screening of her brother Ahan Shetty's maiden film Tadap. The couple posed together for the occasion. Now, after much waiting, all eyes are on their January wedding.

Also read: Do movies reflect our society? Producer Sanjana Parmar shares her thoughts

Latest Entertainment News