Do movies reflect our society? Producer Sanjana Parmar shares her thoughts

Producer Sanjana Parmar talks about films reflecting society

Whether it's a fictional film or a real-life story, they always try to stay in line with society and its people. But does cinema strongly reflects society or not? There have been decades-long debates on this. Producer Sanjana Parmar believes that films do present some aspects of society. She says, "Cinema offers a platform where we see the portrayal of our world grow in several sectors. Be it economy, technical advancement, or love life, movies not only reflect current situations but also strengthen them."

Parmar believes that her films are the perfect example of this as her first web series, Suraj aur Saanjh, revolved around lockdown and relationships. The series rightly represented the pressure and situations of lockdown. Not only that, but it also highlighted how relationships work these days. Sanjana Parmar's maximum work has been a part of society and has exemplified its true self.

Even in her short film, Online Girlfriend, the producer highlighted those married men who use social media platforms to make new, young girlfriends. We often witness satirical movies and short films that comment on how men manage to have extramarital affair or try to build an unethical connection with other women even after being married.

Sanjana Parmar says, "No matter how much we disavow, movies, series, or other projects do reflect society. And why not? We make films for society and its people. What's the point if we aren't able to relate to them?"

Sanjana Parmar has produced several such projects that embody a part of society. She founded the House of Joy Productions, under the banner of which she has released many interesting projects like feature films, short films, music videos, and web shows. Besides the aforementioned, Sanjana Parmar has also produced other short films like 2 Square, Raja Beta, Surprise, and more.

