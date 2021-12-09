Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to take '7 pheras' in Rajwada styled mandap at 3.30 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride-Groom to take 7 pheras in Rajwada styled mandap at 3.30 pm

Highlights Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9

Couple's pre-wedding festivities begin at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

The couple is having a royal intimate wedding

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon going to be the bride-groom. The wedding festivities of the star couple have already begun in Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their event company is working hard for couple's important day. They procured crystal balls and chandeliers from abroad to give a royal look to the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Now, it is learned that Vicky and Katrina will take '7 pheras' on December 9 (Thursday) in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

According to PinkVilla, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘saat pheras’ today. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple." Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities: Actor's big Punjabi family all set to welcome bride

A glass 'mandap' has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the couple to take 'pheres' as per Hindu rituals. Moreover, the glass carvings on the mandap are such that it creates an optical illusion. The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple.

Ahead of their nuptial ceremony, a picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding card has also gone viral on social media. The beautiful pastel colour wedding card shared by a fan account on Instagram is gorgeously done up in white and gold. It has floral borders with Vicky and Katrina's names printed in gold in the centre. Bharti Singh to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding? Here's what she said

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, DJ Chetas, Gurdas Maan, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, Radhika Madan were all spotted at Jaipur airport. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also flew to Jaipur yesterday for the wedding functions.