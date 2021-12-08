Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN/FILE PIC Bharti Singh to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding? Here's what she said

Ever since Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted at the airport, reports of them joining Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding have been doing the rounds. Clarifying the same, Bharti shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle and stated that she is going home after her Dubai holiday. The comedian wrote: "Guys, hum Vicky Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hain" with several laughing emojis. Not juts this, she also dropped a clip showing how hilariously Haarsh squeezed on to the seat and took a nap in the flight. Bharti asked Harsh to wake up but the tired husband seemed to show no interest.

Taking to IG Stories, Bharti posted the boomerang video and wrote "Uth jaooooo (Wake up)." In Bharti's previous videos, she is seen with Chandan Prabhakar from The Kapil Sharma Show and a few of her friends.

Talking about VicKat's wedding, the Bollywood couple will be tying the knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. The big fat destination wedding will be attended only by the couple's close friends and family members. Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The three-day wedding festivities of the couple began with a Mehendi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities: Actor's big Punjabi family all set to welcome the bride

The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The Sangeet ceremony was held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal.

Security has been beefed up in and around the wedding venue, and the guests who are coming without authorised stickers on their vehicles are reportedly being sent back by the bouncers from the hotel gate itself.

