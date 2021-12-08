Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities: Actor's big Punjabi family all set to welcome bride

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UAENA_VIP Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal pre wedding Mehendi

Highlights Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities begin at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Three-day wedding festivities of Bollywood actors began with a Mehendi ceremony

Nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder has been supplied from Sojat town

The wedding rituals of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will be tying the knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, has kickstarted. The big fat destination wedding will be attended only by the couple's close friends and family members. After sangeet by both sides, it was time for 'Mehendi' bash. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky celebrated the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family and the latter's big, loving and warm Punjabi family is looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family.

Nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder has been supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities. While the couple has kept mum about their relationships, according to sources close to the development, the wedding festivities -- starting with sangeet and mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony.

Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawaimadhopur, Rajasthan. OTT platform offers Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Rs 100 crore to get exclusive access to their wedding footage?

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is among the several celebrities to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Reportedly, he will also be performing at their wedding ceremony. On Tuesday (December 7), several Bollywood celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan were also snapped at the airport. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and others leave for Jaipur

All the guests were given a note in which they were requested to not click pictures during the wedding ceremonies and share them on social media. They will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told media persons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The duo reportedly started dating in 2019.