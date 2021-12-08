Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Preparations for Bollywood couple's haldi ceremony underway

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates | The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage began on Tuesday as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at a luxury hotel here in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began with a Mehendi ceremony followed by Sangeet. The couple will have their haldi ceremony among other rituals today.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates | The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage began on Tuesday as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at a luxury hotel here in Sawai Madhopur. Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began with a Mehendi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The Sangeet ceremony was held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal. Reportedly, Rajasthani and Punjabi songs were played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. Stay tuned to this space for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates!

 

  • Dec 08, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Vicky-Katrina's lavish Sangeet ceremony

    While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have made sure that there's a no phone policy, details of their wedding are seeping in from all corners. It is reported that the couple hosted a grand sangeet ceremony. Rajasthani and Punjabi songs were said to have played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities. Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali are also reported perform, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.

  • Dec 08, 2021 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Reportedly, the couple celebrated the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. "Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi (paternal uncle and aunt), mama and mami (maternal uncle and aunt) are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family. The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day," PTI quouted a source as saying.

  • Dec 08, 2021 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    What is special about Sojat Mehendi?

    Vicky and Katrina's mehendi was specially ordered from Rajasthan's Sojat which is famous for mehendi cultivation. "We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.

    Aggarwal said it took them almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi especially for the wedding.

  • Dec 08, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    VicKat's Mehendi

    The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began with a Mehendi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan. Mehendi from sates's Sojat town was applied on Katrina's hands. For the Mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder has been supplied from Sojat. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawaimadhopur, Rajasthan.

    The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

  • Dec 08, 2021 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bollywood bigwigs lineup for Vicky-Katrina wedding

    Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families. Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families drove straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars. Close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday morning. ​Noted playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, were also spotted arriving at Jaipur airport.

    Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal's friend Sharvari Wagh and his "Shiddat" co-star Radhika Madan have also arrived.

     

  • Dec 08, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The rituals for the much-anticipated wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got underway on Tuesday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding in Sawai Madhopur district, near Jaipur.

