Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Preparations for Bollywood couple's haldi ceremony underway

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates | The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage began on Tuesday as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at a luxury hotel here in Sawai Madhopur. Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began with a Mehendi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The Sangeet ceremony was held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal. Reportedly, Rajasthani and Punjabi songs were played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. Stay tuned to this space for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates!