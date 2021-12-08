Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mawa Kachori to Gond Pak, 10 types of 80 kg sweets served at Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

The guests attending the celebrity wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, a shop located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 varieties of sweets to the Six Senses hotel where the star couple will tie the knot on Thursday.

Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak'. Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony."

Ten varieties of sweets wighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others.

On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.

On Tuesday, in the sangeet ceremony, the bride and groom danced merrily on the trending dance songs. The family and friends also shook their legs on the occasion. Fireworks and colourful lights lit up the fort.

Earlier, Sojat's 'mehndi' decorated Katrina's hands. Her family and Vicky's family members also got mehendi done on their hands. After the mehendi programme that lasted for about an hour, the sangeet ceremony started.

The entire fort has been decorated with beautiful lights and lights. Around 50 celebrities having joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.