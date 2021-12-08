Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Karan Johar, Farah Khan's hilarious twist to K3G’s Bole Chudiyan cracks up the internet | WATCH

As Bollywood's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham completes 20 years of its release, filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he would be celebrating the milestone for a week. And as promised, Karan kickstarted the festivities with none other than his close friend and ace choreographer Farah Khan. The choreographer-filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a clip on Wednesday. Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more.”

Take a look:

In the video, both Farah and Karan can be seen dancing to the song “Bole Chudiyan” from the film. The song originally featured Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The video clip is sure to crack you up as it is super funny. The video begins with Farah lip-syncing to Kareena and Kajol’s lines and throwing rose petals. She is then joined in by Karan Johar who portrays Amitabh Bachchan.

In no time, the post garnered several likes and comments from fans and Bollywood celebrities. Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Preity Zinta Maheep and Sunita Kapoor dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. One of the fan wrote, "OMG too funny!" Another said, "Hahahahahaha this is toooo good!"

Yesterday, sharing a video on his Instagram account, Karan Johar wrote, “It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course – the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time – it’s all about loving your…family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!”

On the work front, Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has 'Takht' in his kitty. Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline including the Ranbir Kapoor Alia Batt starrer 'Brahmastra'. Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

