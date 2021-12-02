Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions crops Kangana Ranaut out of Ungli poster, fans say 'have some shame'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAGE_EMRAAN, DHARMA Karan Johar’s Dharma Production crops Kangana Ranaut out of Ungli poster, fans say 'have some shame'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions celebrated seven years of Ungli on social media by sharing the poster of the film. But what caught everyone's attention was absence of Kangana Ranaut from the post. The actress played the female lead. The modified Ungli poster featured Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the makers have taken down the post from Twitter. However, it is still there on Instagram.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with Karan for more than four years now. The actress has often called out the producer of nepotism. Kangana removal from the poster did not go down well with her fans who lashed out at Dharma Productions and Karan Johar. One of the users wrote, "I see what you did there @dharmamovies." Another said, "Y’all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo." One of the Twitter users wrote. “Anyway… Adharma Production doesn’t deserve Kangana."

The fight between the two began in 2017 when during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kangana called Karan the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’. She also called him the ‘movie mafia'.

Last month, Karan and Kangana were in Delhi to receive the Padma Shri but did not cross paths with each other. Talking about the same at the Times Now Summit, she said, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there.”

Ungli, directed by Rensil D’Silva, released in 2014. The film marks the only one collaboration of Karan and Kangana till date.